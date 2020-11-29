1/1
Richard E. Roeth
TROY—Richard E. Roeth, 84, of Troy passed away at 12:05 a.m. November 27, 2020 at StoryPoint in Troy. Richard was born April 5, 1936 in Troy to the late Forest R. Roeth and Sylvia M. (Rhoades) Roeth. He married Patricia L. (Martin) Roeth January 5, 1957 in Troy, and she survives.

Survivors include daughters, Susie (David) Norman of Troy; Cindy (Jeff) Kunkleman of Troy; one son, Jeff (Debby) Roeth of Troy; nine grandchildren, Jeremiah (Kelly) Roeth, Justin Roeth, Jessie (Emma Niswonger) Roeth, Josh (Heather) Roeth, Neal (Brandy) Norman, Lindsey (Don) Hildebrand, Nathan (Stephanie) Norman, Lelah (Randy) Payne, Paige (James) Apple; and 21 great-grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by two sisters, Lois Mundhenk and Elnora Zerkle.

Mr. Roeth was a 1955 graduate of Miami Central. He was a life-long farmer in Staunton Township. Hobbies included fishing and camping in Michigan, caring for his numerous cats and dogs, and playing cards with his lifelong friend, Paul Kerns and his wife Dolores. Some of his accomplishments were being a long time board member of Pioneer Rural Electric, a former council member of Casstown Lutheran Church; named Outstanding Young Farmer in Ohio and winner of the Great Miami Agricultural Heritage Award. He often could be found at Miami East basketball games which he enjoyed greatly. Mr. Roeth was truly a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather and very proud of all his family's accomplishments.

A private service will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Baird Funeral Home, Troy.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the following: The Miami East Athletic Association or Miami East FFA, c/o Miami East High School, 3925 St. Rt. 589, Casstown, OH 45312 or the Alzheimer's Association, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459 in Richard's honor.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
