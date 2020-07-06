PIQUA — Richard E. "Dick" Schwartz, of Piqua, passed away at the grand age of 91 on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was born on October 22, 1928, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Albert and Irene (Faig) Schwartz.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Vicki (Boehringer) Schwartz, daughter, Tanna (Tony) Rimkus of Tipp City, sons Justin Schwartz and Matthew (Allison) Schwartz, all of Piqua, a granddaughter, Avery Laine Schwartz, who brought him joy every time she smiled; and a brother, David Schwartz of Florida. Dick was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Rauch.

Dick was never idle. He worked at the BFGoodrich Company as a Quality Engineer for 23 years and the Hobart Corporation as a Quality Manager for 18 years. After he retired, he missed working so much that he "unretired" three times. He was working in the quality lab, at Goodrich, on his 80th birthday.

Dick raised, trained and raced Standardbred horses very successfully for 25 years. He truly enjoyed the time he spent working and racing his horses. Dick was a Boy Scout Master for several years and a 4-H Horse advisor for 25 years. He served as a State 4-H Representative for Miami County and was a volunteer at the Ohio State Fair 4-H Horse Show for several years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of West Milton.

Dick enjoyed watching his boys play sports. Dick coached them in basketball at the YMCA, in Elementary school, and in Junior High. He never missed a game.

Dick loved his family unconditionally. He was an amazing man who did many wholesome things in life. He was still active until the week he passed away, tending to the horses and mowing grass. He will be sorely missed by his family until we meet again in heaven.

Memorial services to honor his life will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington, where Masonic Services will also be held. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Friends are invited to leave remembrances of Dick in a memory book at the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in his name to New Vocations (race horse rehabilitation and adoption program). You may donate online at www.newvocations.org, or by mail to New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program, 719 Dolan Lane, Lexington, KY 40511.