DAYTON — Richard Edward Boze, age 91 of Dayton, formerly of Troy, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

He was born August 27, 1928 in Troy to the late Herbert and Estella (West) Boze.

Richard is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by brothers George, Stanley, Charles, Harry, John, Roy, Bob, and Elmer Boze; and sisters Ramona Prollinger, Sarah Arnett, Beverly, Barbara, Dorothy, and Florence Boze, and Mary Gibson.

A graveside service will be held 1:00PM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery, Troy with Pastor David Thomasson officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

