1/1
Richard Herschel "Ricky" Ellis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BRADFORD — Richard "Ricky" Herschel Ellis, age 37 of Bradford, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Adams Township. He was born September 9,1983 in Troy to Carl & Dixie (Cotterman) Ellis, who survive; a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 2001; worked as a commercial window glazer with Cincinnati local 387 IUPAT.

Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Betty Elsass & Samuel Cotterman; & paternal grandmother, Lila Delzeith.

In addition to his parents, Ricky is survived by his son, Jase Ellis of Piqua; siblings, Tom (Angie) Harrington & JoConda (Stan) Bullock, all of Bradford; paternal grandfather, Carl "Doc" (Sharon) Ellis of TN; significant other, Megan Magoto of Piqua; multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 23 at 12 noon at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor Dan Scalf officiating. Interment of cremains in Gettysburg Cemetery. Visitation from 10am until time of service at the funeral home. The family has set up a gofundme (under Richard Ellis) to help with final expenses. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
131 W. Oakwood St.
Bradford, OH 45308
937-448-2111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stocker Fraley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved