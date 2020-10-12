1/1
Rickey Lee Wells
WEBSTER, Ky. — Rickey Lee Wells, age 39, of Webster, Ky., died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his residence.

He was a painter who enjoyed fishing, hiking, shooting his bow and arrow and anything outdoors.

Rap music was his favorite and he collected knives.

Rickey is survived by his mother and step father, Sheila and Ralph Adkins of Webster, Ky.; father, Rick Wells of Troy; two children, Destiny Wells of Piqua, and Jayden Wells of Dayton; brother, Joshua Allen of West Liberty, Ky.; a sister, Nicole Wells (Tim) of Dayton, Ohio; and two nieces and a nephew, Breonna Wells and Anna and Zachary Behnam.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
