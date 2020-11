SIDNEY—Rita Ann Watters,age 66, of Sidney, OH passed away at 11:56 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center – Emergency Room, Troy OH.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Rev. Fr. Frankline Rayatta officiating. The family will receive friends 11 AM – 1 PM on Friday at the funeral home.