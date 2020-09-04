TROY — Robert A. (Bob) May, age 84, of Troy, OH passed away on August 17, 2020 at Troy Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on August 14, 1936 in Troy, OH to the late Herbert Elwyn and Ada (Beihl) May.

He is survived by his children: Bryan (Terry Holley) May of Phoenix, AZ and Lisa Ganka of Troy; grandchildren: Holley May of Chicago, IL, Nathan (Saira Khan) May of Scottsdale, AZ, Zachary Ganka and Joshua Ganka of Troy; sister: Joanna (Eugene) Shaneyfelt of Troy; niece: Robin (Lin) Wang of Lewis Center, OH; and nephew: Mark (Sabina) Shaneyfelt Of Powell, OH.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Betty May, in 2016 and his son-in-law, Scott Ganka in 2010.

Bob was a 1955 graduate of Troy High School and a 1959 graduate of General Motors Institute. He enjoyed a long career, spanning 32 years, with Hobart Corporation and Whirlpool Corporation.

Bob was a member of a number of organizations, most notably the First United Church of Christ in Troy, the Franklin Lodge #14 F&AM and Troy Elks #833. Bob also enjoyed playing sports and relaxing in the great outdoors.

In his earlier years, Bob played baseball on the Troy High School team as well as working and playing hockey at Hobart Arena. Later, he made the rounds in local softball circles where he was known for his ability to hit the long ball. He also enjoyed fishing trips to Michigan and Canada.

In the more recent past, he enjoyed being involved in managing and participating in community golf and, along with Betty, bocce leagues. Beyond sports, his interests turned to pottery, painting, and genealogy. Over the years and countless hours of research, he assembled a substantial amount of information on the family tree, leaving to the present and future generations of the family insight into their past and the opportunity to build on his work.

Services will be held via videoconference (Zoom). If you knew Bob and would like to attend, please reach out to the family or call Baird Funeral Home for more information.

Memorial contributions may be made to: First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market Street, Troy, Ohio 45373, Food Backpack Program. Donation in honor of Robert May.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.