April 18, 1925 - August 26, 2020

US Airforce WWII Veteran Sgt. Robert K. Knoderer, DC, age 95, died at The Villages Hospice House on 08/26/2020.

He was born in Hartford City, Indiana on 04/18/1925, the son of Ralph and Crystal (Street) Knoderer.

He is survived by wife of 25 years Feb (Lopez) Knoderer, two siblings, brother Fred and sister Carol. He is also survived by four children, Mark, Julie (Knoderer) Milligan (husband Dave), Dr. Jeffrey (wife Janet) and Dr. Gregory (wife Vickie). He has 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren

After high school he joined the Army Air Corps and was a Sergeant. He served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater from 1943 to his honorable discharge in 1946 and received a Bronze Star, Victory Medal, and the American Theater Ribbon. He has been a member of the American Legion since his discharge.

Upon returning home from his service in the Army Air Corps, he decided to become a Doctor of Chiropractic. He attended professional school at Lincoln College of Chiropractic. After graduation and upon his licensure in Ohio, he began practicing in Versailles, Oh.

After several years he purchased a practice in Troy, Ohio and began splitting his time between his practice in Versailles and Troy, Oh. He practiced over 46 years helping thousands of patients by relieving their pain and restoring their function. He often remarked that he wished he could have continued practicing and that he truly missed his patients and staff.

He married Patricia Lee Lange during his days in college and subsequently had four children. They were married until her death 01/1/1969.

A service of remembrance was Saturday, 08/29/2020 at 12:30 pm until 3:30 pm at Hiers-Baxley Funeral home at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, the Villages, FL. He will be cremated and his ashes will be placed at the military cemetery in Bushnell, FL.