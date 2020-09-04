1/2
US Airforce WWII Vet Robert K. Knoderer DC
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

April 18, 1925 - August 26, 2020

US Airforce WWII Veteran Sgt. Robert K. Knoderer, DC, age 95, died at The Villages Hospice House on 08/26/2020.

He was born in Hartford City, Indiana on 04/18/1925, the son of Ralph and Crystal (Street) Knoderer.

He is survived by wife of 25 years Feb (Lopez) Knoderer, two siblings, brother Fred and sister Carol. He is also survived by four children, Mark, Julie (Knoderer) Milligan (husband Dave), Dr. Jeffrey (wife Janet) and Dr. Gregory (wife Vickie). He has 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren

After high school he joined the Army Air Corps and was a Sergeant. He served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater from 1943 to his honorable discharge in 1946 and received a Bronze Star, Victory Medal, and the American Theater Ribbon. He has been a member of the American Legion since his discharge.

Upon returning home from his service in the Army Air Corps, he decided to become a Doctor of Chiropractic. He attended professional school at Lincoln College of Chiropractic. After graduation and upon his licensure in Ohio, he began practicing in Versailles, Oh.

After several years he purchased a practice in Troy, Ohio and began splitting his time between his practice in Versailles and Troy, Oh. He practiced over 46 years helping thousands of patients by relieving their pain and restoring their function. He often remarked that he wished he could have continued practicing and that he truly missed his patients and staff.

He married Patricia Lee Lange during his days in college and subsequently had four children. They were married until her death 01/1/1969.

A service of remembrance was Saturday, 08/29/2020 at 12:30 pm until 3:30 pm at Hiers-Baxley Funeral home at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, the Villages, FL. He will be cremated and his ashes will be placed at the military cemetery in Bushnell, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services - Wedgewood
3975 Wedgewood Lane
The Villages, FL 32162
(352) 561-8048
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services - Wedgewood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved