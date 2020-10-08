GREENVILLE — Robert Lee Long, 89, of The Brethren Retirement Community, Greenville, Ohio, and formerly of Covington, Ohio and Troy, Ohio, exchanged this life to be with his Lord on October 5, 2020.

He was born January 2, 1931, to the late Henry C. and Mina M. (Amos) Long. He was united in marriage to Frances M. Schatzley on September 19, 1953. Their marriage spanned 66 blessed years until her passing in February 2020.

They were blessed with four children: Gale (Paula) Long of Covington, Ohio, Stephen Robert Long (deceased), Susan (Mike) Fay of Troy, Ohio, and Becky (Keith) Peters of Greenville, Ohio.

Nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren brought him much love, joy , and laughter: Adele (Al) Simon, Kara (Ben) Cameron, Stacy (Aaron) Sassman, Tyler (Anna) Fay, Ryan (Kyra) Fay, Allison Fay, Jennifer (Dan) Schaible, Kyle Peters, and Carley Peters (Jesse Sealscott); Lexi and AJ Sassman, Teagan and Atley Fay, Tatum, Liam, Emorie and Sully Fay, Hanna McKee, and Lyra Sealscott.

He is survived by sister-in-law, Leora Long. Preceding him in death were siblings, Dorothy Fogle, Harry Long, Carl Long and Homer Long.

Bob attended Concord and Newton Schools. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving in the Korean War. He retired from The Dayton Power and Light Company and had also been employed by the Val Decker Meat Packing Company and Hobart Brothers.

He enjoyed many things in life, especially people, camping, and traveling. He shared a special bond through woodworking with his sons and grandsons. He also generously served others through the Covington Youth Center and the American Legion. His life is "not finished…just beginning".

A memorial service to honor his life will be held October 17th at 3pm at Baird Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Todd Reish officiating. The family will greet friends from 2-3PM prior to the service. Observation of all COVID-19 protocols will be required.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude for all who cared for Dad, especially his BRC family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Brethren Retirement Community Residence Fund, 750 Chestnut St, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

