PIQUA — Roberta J. "Bert" Hoelscher, age 94, of Piqua, OH passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in her residence.

Bert was born on July 8, 1926 in Sidney, OH to the late Wilber and Gertrude (Behr) Fisher.

She married Henry Luke Hoelscher on June 1, 1946. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2001.

Bert is survived by her children: Linda and James Barton, Piqua, OH; Rebecca Wagner, Piqua, OH and Dick Stein, Troy, OH; Mark Hoelscher, Piqua, OH; and Jason and Johanna (Kitzerow) Hoelscher, Grandville, MI; grandchildren: Kara Barton, Piqua, OH; Jennifer and Lance Collum, Piqua, OH; Gwendolyn Wagner and Justin Burger, Bradenton, FL; Joshua, Joseph, and Juliah Hoelscher, Grandville, MI; Jordan Hoelscher and Jeff Braun, Cleveland, OH; and Jillianna Hoelscher and Parker Frichtl, Champaign, IL. Bert is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, and her sister: Marie Downey, Piqua, OH, her brother: Dick Fisher, Sidney, OH; and her beloved niece: Vicki (Poeppelman) Cotrell, Ft. Loramie, OH.

She is preceded in death by her son-in-law, Charles "Chuck" Wagner and her sister, Martha Poeppelman.

Bert was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Piqua, and she retired from Upper Valley Family Care. Bert enjoyed playing cards and was well known for her good humor and easy laugh. Bert's favorite saying was, "You have to be smarter than the things you work with." Bert will truly be missed by all that knew her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 with Rev. Fr Daniel P. Hunt celebrant, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua, OH. The family will receive friends 9:00 AM -11:00 AM on Saturday at the Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church 310 South Downing St. Piqua, OH 45356.

