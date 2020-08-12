TROY — Roger Lee Kiser, formerly of Bradford, OH passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Caldwell House, Troy, OH.

Roger was born in Fletcher, OH on March 1, 1926 to the late Furman L. and Gladys A. (Kemp) Kiser.

On March 12, 1948 he married Josephine Tamplin. She preceded him in death in January of 2006. Roger is survived by two daughters, Loretta Houser of Bradford and Cindy DeNise of Sidney, five grandchildren, Rob (Lori) Houser, Angie Murphy, all of Bradford; Keith Kiser, Clarksville, TN, Traci DeNise of Anna and Haley Farrier, of Houston; 11 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter and twin great great grandsons due in December. A brother, Furman, Jr. of Greenville, three sisters, Mildred Levering and Hazel Marie Franke of Piqua and Dorothy Schultz of Greenville, and many nieces and nephews also survive him.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by one son, Chuck in November of 2019, and three brothers, Melvin, Harold and Leonard, and a sister Phyllis Taylor.

Roger attended Fletcher and Conover Schools and joined the U.S. Navy in his senior year of high school serving during WWII. He retired in 1988 from B.F. Goodrich, Troy.

He and Josie moved to Corinth, KY in 1988 and moved back to Ohio in 1991.

He was a member of the AmVet Post # 66, and American Legion Post #184, both of Piqua, Fraternal Order of Eagles #3998, Covington, Willowbrook Hunt Club, The Moose Lodge of Piqua, Troy Fish and Game and an avid bowler for many years serving as Secretary of Mid-Week Industrial League for ten years.

Roger loved to fish and get together with his siblings for lunch and trips to the casino.

He raised three children in various campgrounds and bowling alleys around the area.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, OH on Monday, August 17, 2020 with Pastor Kris Geise of the Houston Congregational Church presiding. Interment will follow in Fletcher Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, August 17, 1 hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to State of the Heart Care, 1350 Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331 or online at https://stateoftheheartcare.org/donate/

