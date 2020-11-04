1/1
Ronald John Cook
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HOUSTON — Ronald John Cook, age 79, of Smith Road, Houston, passed away of natural causes Tuesday afternoon, November 3, 2020, at the Lima Memorial Health System ER, in Lima, Ohio.

He was born October 16, 1941, in Piqua, Ohio, to the late John & Leona (Berres) Cook. On September 4, 1965, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Piqua, Ron married Barbara Jean (Sweigart) Cook who survives. Also surviving are three of four children, Rob & Amy Cook, Doug & Pam Cook, Susan Elizabeth Cook (dec.) and Jenny & Josh Ferguson, all of Houston, along with five grandchildren: Jacob, Sam, Kate and Olivia Cook and Brandy & Elwyn Bailey; three brothers, Bill & Karen Cook of Fort Wayne, IN, Frank & Judy Cook of Marthasville, MO, Dave & Beth Cook of Bowling Green and one sister-in-law, Lucy Cook of Sidney as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, John Cook, a brother-in-law, John Sweigart and mother & father-in-law, Elsie & John Sweigart.

Mr. Cook was a 1959 graduate of Houston High School and also served in the Ohio National Guard. He was engaged in farming all of his working life and years ago also worked at the Farmers Elevator Company in Houston. Ron was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church where he served as an usher and on the parish council. He was a dedicated volunteer and past trustee for the Houston Community Center and a past Loramie Township Zoning Officer. Ron enjoyed gardening, playing cards, helping his family, on & off the farm, tinkering with his Gator mobile work station and spending time with his grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Monday, November 9, 2020, at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Newport with Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Piqua. Friends may call Sunday 2:00 to 5:00 PM and Monday 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at all funeral rites.

Memorials may be made to Houston Rescue and Fire Departments, Sidney Fire & Rescue or charities of choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Gehret Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Gehret Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gehret Funeral Home
64 Elm St.
Fort Loramie, OH 45845
937-295-5272
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gehret Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved