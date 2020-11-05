PIQUA — Ronald "Ron" Lee Keller, age 77 of Piqua, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 4:00 PM at his home. He was born on February 25, 1943 in Piqua, Ohio, the son of Mary Ellen (Patty) Keller of Troy and the late Henry Keller.

On November 21, 1969 Ron married Darlene (Earnest) who survives along with three children, Michael (Marsha) Keller of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Kevin (Lee) Keller of Marietta, GA, and Kristina (Robert) Baughman of Piqua, OH, six grandchildren, sister, Karen Gratz of Kettering, OH, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by son, Mark Keller, step-son, David Mescher, and sister, Nancy Murphy.

Mr. Keller was a 1961 graduate of Newton High School and attended Miami-Jacobs Career College. He became an IT Systems Programmer for 50 years, working for numerous companies on various projects. He attended The Valley Church in Troy, OH.

In keeping with Ron's wishes, his body will be cremated and services will be held at a later date at the family's convenience. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home in Sidney, OH.

Condolences may be expressed to the Keller family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com