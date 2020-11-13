TROY — Ronnie Lee Pitts, age 72, of Troy, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Hospice in Troy. He was born on June 24, 1948 in Hazard, KY to the late Rex and Lillie M. (Quillen) Pitts.

Ronnie is survived by one daughter: Ronda Lee McDermit of Sidney; former wife: Kathleen (Elleman) Pitts of Sidney; and Aunt: Betty (Mike) Williams of Lexington, KY.

Ronnie proudly served his country as a member of the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed classic cars and NASCAR. Ronnie was a loving father and son.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Miami Memorial Park in Covington.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Avenue, Suite 400, Pittsburgh PA 15212. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhom.com.