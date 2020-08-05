1/1
Rose Ellen Bryant
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PIQUA — Rose Ellen Bryant, 67, of Piqua, died at 9:35 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

She was born December 6, 1952 in Piqua to the late William and Marcia (Walker) Betts.

Survivors include a daughter, Billie Jo (Henry) Kidwell of Brodhead, Kentucky; a son, Richard Bryant of Troy; six grandchildren; two sisters, Christine (Billy) Bryant of Piqua, Miriam Raymond of Dayton; two brothers, James Betts of Florida, Claude Betts of Findlay; a special niece, Tammy (Boyd Bryant) Bolin; and a great niece who was by Rosie's side day in and day out, Kami (Jonathan) Hampton.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, one sister and an infant daughter.

Rosie attended Covington High School before joining the United States Navy. She was a member of the Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557. She enjoyed sewing, making quilts, and cleaning.

She also loved animals, especially dogs, listening to country music and playing Bingo.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and cherished the opportunity to reunite with her daughter who was placed for adoption, Monica (Herman) Holmes of St. Paris.

Rosie's family would like to extend a special Thank You to the amazing staff at Piqua Manor Nursing Home for their support and excellent care for Rosie over the years; as well as to the nurses with Hospice of Miami County who provided quality care over the last few weeks.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved