PIQUA — Rose Ellen Bryant, 67, of Piqua, died at 9:35 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

She was born December 6, 1952 in Piqua to the late William and Marcia (Walker) Betts.

Survivors include a daughter, Billie Jo (Henry) Kidwell of Brodhead, Kentucky; a son, Richard Bryant of Troy; six grandchildren; two sisters, Christine (Billy) Bryant of Piqua, Miriam Raymond of Dayton; two brothers, James Betts of Florida, Claude Betts of Findlay; a special niece, Tammy (Boyd Bryant) Bolin; and a great niece who was by Rosie's side day in and day out, Kami (Jonathan) Hampton.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, one sister and an infant daughter.

Rosie attended Covington High School before joining the United States Navy. She was a member of the Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557. She enjoyed sewing, making quilts, and cleaning.

She also loved animals, especially dogs, listening to country music and playing Bingo.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and cherished the opportunity to reunite with her daughter who was placed for adoption, Monica (Herman) Holmes of St. Paris.

Rosie's family would like to extend a special Thank You to the amazing staff at Piqua Manor Nursing Home for their support and excellent care for Rosie over the years; as well as to the nurses with Hospice of Miami County who provided quality care over the last few weeks.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

