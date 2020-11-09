1/
Rose Mary E. Williams
LAURA — Rose Mary E. Williams, age 62, of Laura, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born November 25, 1957 to the late Joe & Evelyn Evans in Washington Court House, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings Dave, Ann, Dick, Jan, Barb, Steve, Jon, and Bill.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband of 38 years, Douglas L. Williams of Laura; sons David (Tori) Williams of Clayton and John Williams of Laura; 3 grandchildren and siblings Mike of Columbus, Phil of Washington Courthouse, and Martha of Columbus.

Rose Mary was a 1976 Miami Trace High School graduate and a 1980 University of Dayton graduate. She also was a member of the Church of the Transfiguration where she taught CCD and pre-baptism. Rose Mary loved being a grandmother for her 3 grandchildren Leighton, Navy, and Levi. She was a U.D. Flyers fan, loved gardening and volunteered for the BMX track.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 10 at Church of the Transfiguration, 972 S. Miami St, West Milton with Rev. Fr. Eric Bowman officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Monday, November 9 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Transfiguration. Online memories of Rose Mary may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
