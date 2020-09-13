1/1
Royce Bentley Kinney
1933 - 2020
PLEASANT HILL — Royce Bentley Kinney, ag 87, of Pleasant Hill, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Troy Hospital.

He was born August 28, 1933, in Belmont County, Ohio, to his parents William Brown & Margaret F. (Bentley) Kinney.

Royce graduated from Belmont High School Class of 1951. He earned his bachelor's degree in agronomy from the Ohio State University and went on to serve in the US Air Force.

On March 11, 1956, he married Virginia Lee Groves at the Belmont Methodist Church, and together they shared a life for over 64 years. In 1989, he graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Master's Degree. He was a member of 4-H, Alpha-Zeta fraternity, Ohio Cattleman's Association, Hereford Association, and Ohio Gas and Oil.

He was active with the Antique Automobile Club of America and the Plymouth Club. He was also involved with the Miami County Republicans and was a member of the Belmont Methodist Church and the Pleasant Hill Brethren in Christ Church.

He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Virginia Kinney; children and their spouses Charlotte & David Delcamp of Troy, Robert & Bonnie Kinney of Piqua, Margaret Kinney & Gil Robles of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Mary & Harry Vannus of Pleasant Hill; grandchildren Brookelen, Heidi, Jamie, Jared, Dusty, Victoria, Josh, Brittnay, Danielle, Benjamin, Michael, Luke, Arianna; great grandchildren Rylie, Carson, Vangelis, Mason, Henry, Dallas, Ryan, Briella, Evelyn, Oliver, Josephine.

He was preceded in death by his infant son and his brother William Brown, Kinney, Jr.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 PM Tuesday, September 15, at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill. Funeral services will follow the viewing at 3:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument Street, Pleasant Hill or the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373.

Online memories may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com



Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
JACKSON-SARVER FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES
SEP
15
Funeral service
03:00 PM
JACKSON-SARVER FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES
Funeral services provided by
JACKSON-SARVER FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES
1 S Main St
Pleasant Hill, OH 45359
(937) 676-2201
