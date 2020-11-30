TIPP CITY—Russel J. Grosz, age 90 of Tipp City, Ohio passed away this morning, November 30, 2020. My amazing Dad kicked out his last flight, took his last lap around the show ring and finished his last cup of coffee. He finished his time on earth the way he lived his life, His way! He leaves behind a Very Loving Wife Edith, two sons William (Sharon) Grosz of Osprey, FL and James Grosz of Largo, FL, a lot of "adopted children" and too many friends to count. He lived an amazing 90 years, enjoyed many things and helped a lot of people. He will be missed a lot but never forgotten!

Russel was born in Breman, Ohio on July 15, 1930 to the late Russel and Nora Grosz. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Nancy McKitrick and Shirley Stevens. He proudly served his county in the United States Army and was an A&P Mechanic for TWA.

An Open House is planned for Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00pm at the Grosz Family home. Arrangements entrusted to FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Contributions may be made to His Hands Sanctuary, 1560 Dialton Road, St. Paris, OH 43072. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.