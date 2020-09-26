TROY — Ruth Ann Evilsizor, age 78, of Troy, OH passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Heartland of Piqua.

She was born on August 15, 1942 in Troy, OH to the late Ed and Marie (Sotzing) Taylor.

Ruth Ann is survived by her children: Stephanie Evilsizor of St. Paris, OH; Jeff Evilsizor of Troy, OH and Brian Evilsizor of Celina, OH; grandchildren: Kenny Evilsizor of Greenville, OH, Kurt Evilsizor of Markle, IN and Kiley Evilsizor of Pitsburg, OH; great grandchildren: Chloie, Brooklynn, Xavier, Liam and Karter Evilsizor; sister: Alice Flint of Troy, OH; brothers: Marvin "Gene" (Lorene) Taylor of Casstown, OH; David (Deb Poland) Taylor of St. Paris, OH; John (Sandy) Taylor of Casstown, OH; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her son: Steven Evilsizor.

Ruth Ann was a graduate of Troy High School. She was a longtime employee with Marsh in Troy. Ruth Ann enjoyed collecting cookie jars.

Private Services will be held at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH with interment to follow in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor's favorite charity. Friends may express condolences to the family to the www.bairdfuneralhome.com.