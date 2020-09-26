1/1
Ruth Ann Evilsizor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TROY — Ruth Ann Evilsizor, age 78, of Troy, OH passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Heartland of Piqua.

She was born on August 15, 1942 in Troy, OH to the late Ed and Marie (Sotzing) Taylor.

Ruth Ann is survived by her children: Stephanie Evilsizor of St. Paris, OH; Jeff Evilsizor of Troy, OH and Brian Evilsizor of Celina, OH; grandchildren: Kenny Evilsizor of Greenville, OH, Kurt Evilsizor of Markle, IN and Kiley Evilsizor of Pitsburg, OH; great grandchildren: Chloie, Brooklynn, Xavier, Liam and Karter Evilsizor; sister: Alice Flint of Troy, OH; brothers: Marvin "Gene" (Lorene) Taylor of Casstown, OH; David (Deb Poland) Taylor of St. Paris, OH; John (Sandy) Taylor of Casstown, OH; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her son: Steven Evilsizor.

Ruth Ann was a graduate of Troy High School. She was a longtime employee with Marsh in Troy. Ruth Ann enjoyed collecting cookie jars.

Private Services will be held at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH with interment to follow in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor's favorite charity. Friends may express condolences to the family to the www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baird Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved