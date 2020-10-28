WEST MILTON — Ruth Louise Hurley, Age 97, of West Milton, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at her home.

She was born January 25, 1923, in Dayton, Ohio, to her parents Arley Jessie & Emma (Cissner) Henizer.

Ruth worked at Leland Electric and retired from Milton-Union Middle School after 27 years as a cafeteria cook. She was a member of the Eastern Star Sharon Chapter #132 OEA and a member of the West Milton United Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Wayne S. Hurley; brothers Wesley Henizer and William Henizer; sons-in-law Wayne Harris and Harold Moran; great granddaughter Amanda "Chris" Oaks.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving children Judy Moran of West Milton, Roger & Penny Hurley of West Milton, Brenda Harris of Tipp City, Linda Hurley of Troy; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, October 30, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton, with interment following at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County.

Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com