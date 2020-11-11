1/1
Sandra Kaye Fair
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TROY — Sandra Kaye Fair, age 75, of Troy passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 20, 1945 in Tennessee to the late Eugene and Hazel Evans.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Fair, who passed away on December 16, 2011; and her daughters, Robin Fair who passed away on March 6, 2017 and Traci Sizemore who passed away on May 31, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Ronda (Damon) Boomershine of Englewood, OH; son, Shane (Jody) Fair of Piqua, OH; sisters, Beverly Stevens of Cleveland, OH, Phyllis Littlejohn of Troy, and Tina Miller of Tennessee; brothers, Kenny Evans of Troy and Rick Evans of Alabama; son-in-law, Brian Sizemore; grandchildren, Lauren, Elizabeth, Cody, Brittany, Lindsey, Joshua, Tyler, Kaylee, and Kasey; and great grandchildren, Kaydence, Nylah, Aunestie, Brooklynn, Kylin, Larissa, Cazmir, Luna, Serene, and Chloe.

Sandra belonged to Troy First Church of God, VFW post 5436 in Troy, American Legion in Tipp City, OH, Troy Eagles post 971, and Pocahontas Lodge in Troy. She is a veteran of the United States Air Force. Sandra loved spending time with her grandchildren and family, playing cards, bingo, and going to the casino.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Fisher- Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Mike Calhoun officiating. A visitation will be held two hours prior, from 11:00- 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City, OH with a memorial honor guard service by the Veterans Memorial Honor guard of Troy.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY
1124 W MAIN ST
Troy, OH 45373
(937) 335-6161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved