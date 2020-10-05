TROY — Sandra Sue Bliffen, age 77, of Troy, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Caldwell House in Troy.

She was born on December 15, 1942 in Williamson, WV to the late W. A. Jr. and Wilba Lee (Romans) Myers.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 58 years: John Bliffen: two daughters: Sheri (Sam) Fox of Taylor Mill, KY and Diane (Brian) West of Hartville, OH; one brother: Neal Myers of Troy, OH; 7 grandchildren: Caitlyn (Travis) Creech, Nicholas, Rachael and Lindsey Fox and Zachary, Luke and Faith West; and 2 great granddaughters: Addison and Riley Creech

Sandra was a homemaker.

Private family services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery Chapel in Troy with Pastor Chris Heiss officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care (Hospice): 1350 N. Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331 or Troy Christian Church: 1440 OH St. Rt. 55, Troy, OH 45373.

