1/
Sandra Sue Bliffen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TROY — Sandra Sue Bliffen, age 77, of Troy, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Caldwell House in Troy.

She was born on December 15, 1942 in Williamson, WV to the late W. A. Jr. and Wilba Lee (Romans) Myers.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 58 years: John Bliffen: two daughters: Sheri (Sam) Fox of Taylor Mill, KY and Diane (Brian) West of Hartville, OH; one brother: Neal Myers of Troy, OH; 7 grandchildren: Caitlyn (Travis) Creech, Nicholas, Rachael and Lindsey Fox and Zachary, Luke and Faith West; and 2 great granddaughters: Addison and Riley Creech

Sandra was a homemaker.

Private family services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery Chapel in Troy with Pastor Chris Heiss officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care (Hospice): 1350 N. Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331 or Troy Christian Church: 1440 OH St. Rt. 55, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved