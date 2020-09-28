TROY — Scott R. Saffell, age 55 of Troy, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home. He was born December 14, 1964 to the late Gerald Saffell and Inez Kelly.

Scott is preceded in death by his wife, Anita Saffell, who passed away in January of 2012.

He is survived by two sisters, Jennifer (Kenneth) Glassmeyer of Cincinnati, OH, Rebecca Karns of Indianapolis, IN; friends that are like family, Tina and Billy, and Nancy, Dale, and Daniel Brewer.

Scott belonged to First Presbyterian Church in Troy.

A private family service will be held at a later date with Interment taking place at Longview Cemetery in Cadiz, OH.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

