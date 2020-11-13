TROY — Sharon Kay Lewis, age 55, of Troy, passed away on November 12, 2020 at Troy Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on December 20, 1964 in Troy to the late Ivan and Frances (Hupp) Lewis.

Sharon is survived by her sister: Gloria (Dale) Bashore of Troy, Ohio; brother: William Chris Lewis of Casstown, Ohio; and many, many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sister: Karen Sue Lewis; brother: Vic Lewis; and nephew: Robbie Lawrence III.

Sharon was a graduate of Miami East High School and retired from the Troy Kroger after 23 years of service. Spending time with her nieces, nephews, friends and the rest of her family was the thing that brought her the most joy.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Troy. Friends may express condolences at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.