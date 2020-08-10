1/1
Sharon S. "Shari" (Faber) Asher
HOUSTON — Sharon "Shari" S. (Faber) Asher, age 58 of Houston, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her home.

Shari was born in Clarkson, NY on May 8, 1962 to Samuel & Janice (Winters) Faber; a graduate of Sharon High School, Sharon, PA; worked for Kroger's, Piqua; a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hermitage, PA; a member of the Russian Club; a member of the WBA and loved bowling; enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and doing needlepoint; loved camping and fishing; she "gathered hearts" she loved everyone she met; she touched everyone and everyone was a "best friend."

Preceded in death by her mother, Janice Faber in 2011 and brother-in-law, Brian Asher.

Shari is survived by her father and step-mother, Samuel & Penny Faber of Sharon, PA; her husband of 20 years, Mark A. Asher; two children, Kaycie Asher and Kyle Asher, both of Houston; two step-sons, Jeremiah & Stephanie Asher of Piqua, Nick & Shannon Asher of Sidney; eight step-grandchildren, Andrew, Rebekkah, Jonathan, Alexander, Gracelyn, & Silas Asher, Allan & Nicole Asher; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy & Rick Nasser of Sharon, PA, Karyn Henry & Dave Bartley of Bradenton, FL, Susan & Brian Loughran of Pittsburgh, PA; step-sister, Tiffany Masotto of Sharon, PA; brothers-in-law, Keith Asher of Troy, Rick & Winona Asher of Winter Haven, FL, Monte & Betty Asher of Richwood, OH; sister-in-law, Lisa Joyal of Troy; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service 10:00 AM Thursday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor Steve Spoon officiating. Interment Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington. Visitation 5-8 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

If desired, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
131 W. Oakwood St.
Bradford, OH 45308
937-448-2111
