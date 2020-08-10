HOUSTON — Sharon "Shari" S. (Faber) Asher, age 58 of Houston, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her home.

Shari was born in Clarkson, NY on May 8, 1962 to Samuel & Janice (Winters) Faber; a graduate of Sharon High School, Sharon, PA; worked for Kroger's, Piqua; a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hermitage, PA; a member of the Russian Club; a member of the WBA and loved bowling; enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and doing needlepoint; loved camping and fishing; she "gathered hearts" she loved everyone she met; she touched everyone and everyone was a "best friend."

Preceded in death by her mother, Janice Faber in 2011 and brother-in-law, Brian Asher.

Shari is survived by her father and step-mother, Samuel & Penny Faber of Sharon, PA; her husband of 20 years, Mark A. Asher; two children, Kaycie Asher and Kyle Asher, both of Houston; two step-sons, Jeremiah & Stephanie Asher of Piqua, Nick & Shannon Asher of Sidney; eight step-grandchildren, Andrew, Rebekkah, Jonathan, Alexander, Gracelyn, & Silas Asher, Allan & Nicole Asher; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy & Rick Nasser of Sharon, PA, Karyn Henry & Dave Bartley of Bradenton, FL, Susan & Brian Loughran of Pittsburgh, PA; step-sister, Tiffany Masotto of Sharon, PA; brothers-in-law, Keith Asher of Troy, Rick & Winona Asher of Winter Haven, FL, Monte & Betty Asher of Richwood, OH; sister-in-law, Lisa Joyal of Troy; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service 10:00 AM Thursday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor Steve Spoon officiating. Interment Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington. Visitation 5-8 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

If desired, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.