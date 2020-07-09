GREEN VALLEY, Arizona — Sharon Slater Nelson, a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away at home surrounded by family June 11, 2020. Sharon was born September 29, 1936 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Wayne and Monica Bensman Slater who preceded her in death.

On June 28, 1976, Sharon married Neil A. Nelson. Neil passed away at home in Green Valley on April 23, 2020.

Sharon and Neil had moved to Green Valley Arizona in 2013 to enjoy and live out their retirement years together in the warmth of the southwest.

Sharon was a 1954 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne and a 1957 graduate of the Saint Vincent School of Nursing in Indianapolis, Indiana. Sharon was a registered nurse and nursing administrator in various locations including Troy, Ohio; Dayton, Ohio; Appleton, Wisconsin; Corpus Christie, Texas; and Nashville, Tennessee. Sharon will be remembered for her love of Nascar and College Basketball. Having a spot in her heart for helping, Sharon and Neil were supporters of the Indian Schools of the Northern Plains and all organizations benefiting the health and well-being of animals.

Sharon is survived by her children, Kirk Knisley of Bear, Delaware; Michael (Kathy) Knisley of Lima, Ohio; and Paul (Cindy) Knisley of Ada, Ohio. Also surviving are her step children, Valerie (Greg) Heroman, Christopher (Jan) Nelson, Leslie Nelson, Gabrielle Nelson, Martina Nelson, and Abby (Terry) Nelson. With her and Neil's blended families, she was blessed with and survived by 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Her sister, Judy Stewart survives in Amarillo, Texas.

Family and friends will meet in the lobby of the Divine Mercy Funeral Home on Lake Ave. in Fort Wayne, Indiana on August 8, 2020 at 11am and proceed next door to the Catholic Cemetery for graveside services with the Rev. Dominic Nguyen officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Animal League of Green Valley, Arizona; Hospice Family Care in Green Valley, Arizona; or Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in Fort Wayne, Indiana.