1/1
Shelly S. Faulkner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Shelly S. Faulkner, 50, of Piqua, passed away at 2:54 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born January 30, 1970 in Piqua to Pat Bingham of Piqua and the late Woodrow Gambill. She married Christopher W. Faulkner December 21, 2007 in Franklin, and he survives.

Other survivors include five children, Daniel (Jacquie) Burton, David Burton, Elizabeth Conley, Zoey Conley, Journey Faulkner all of Piqua; two grandchildren, Keyton, Kyliegh; five brothers, Jamie (Nikki) Gambill, Matt (Tara) Gambill, Mark (Shannon) Gambill, Josh (Tracy) Mantooth, Lucas (Karen) Mantooth all of Piqua; and her uncle and aunt, Roger (Maggie) Mantooth who she considered her parents having raised her.

Mrs. Faulkner was a graduate of Piqua High School and was a wonderful homemaker, mother and grandmother. She loved watching football particularly her Dallas Cowboys. Christmas was her favorite time of year. She will be missed by her loving family and friends.

A private time to honor her life will be at the convenience of the family at Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved