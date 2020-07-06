Shelly S. Faulkner, 50, of Piqua, passed away at 2:54 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born January 30, 1970 in Piqua to Pat Bingham of Piqua and the late Woodrow Gambill. She married Christopher W. Faulkner December 21, 2007 in Franklin, and he survives.

Other survivors include five children, Daniel (Jacquie) Burton, David Burton, Elizabeth Conley, Zoey Conley, Journey Faulkner all of Piqua; two grandchildren, Keyton, Kyliegh; five brothers, Jamie (Nikki) Gambill, Matt (Tara) Gambill, Mark (Shannon) Gambill, Josh (Tracy) Mantooth, Lucas (Karen) Mantooth all of Piqua; and her uncle and aunt, Roger (Maggie) Mantooth who she considered her parents having raised her.

Mrs. Faulkner was a graduate of Piqua High School and was a wonderful homemaker, mother and grandmother. She loved watching football particularly her Dallas Cowboys. Christmas was her favorite time of year. She will be missed by her loving family and friends.

A private time to honor her life will be at the convenience of the family at Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.