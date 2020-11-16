COVINGTON — Shirley Ann Locker, age 78, of Covington, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Brookdale of Troy.

Shirley was born in Troy on July 27, 1942 to the (late) Eldon Brown & Virginia (Spitler) Thompson; was a graduate of Newton High School, Class of 1960; owned the clothing store, "The Vault", Covington and Troy; office manager at Greenville Country Club; a member of the Piqua Church of the Nazarene; enjoyed family and friends and playing cards; loved her lake house at Norris Lake and loved to drink the wine!

Preceded in death by her parents; and step-father, Bob Thompson.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 59 years, Keith Allen Locker; two sons and daughters-in-law, Khris & Becky Locker of Paris, ID, Kurt & Pam Locker of Bradford; five grandchildren, Khristina & Dakota Messner of Paris, ID, Joshua & Haley Locker of Boulder, WY, Jonathan & Emily Locker of Canton, NC, Kyler & Linly Locker of Fairborn, Konner Locker of Bradford; six great-grandchildren, Addy Pearl, Hyde Allen, Cade Hawkins, Katelyn Faith, Luke Allen, Audrey Jewell; four siblings, Ronnie Brown of Covington, Terry & Terrie Brown of Laura, Carol Pence of Covington, Darlene & Paul Kenworthy of Covington; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jackie & Dick Angle of Troy; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service 12 Noon Tuesday at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington with Pastors Steve Spoon and Lincoln Robinson officiating. Interment Highland Cemetery, Covington. Visitation 10:00 AM Tuesday until time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County or Piqua Church of the Nazarene. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.