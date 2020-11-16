1/1
Shirley Ann Locker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

COVINGTON — Shirley Ann Locker, age 78, of Covington, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Brookdale of Troy.

Shirley was born in Troy on July 27, 1942 to the (late) Eldon Brown & Virginia (Spitler) Thompson; was a graduate of Newton High School, Class of 1960; owned the clothing store, "The Vault", Covington and Troy; office manager at Greenville Country Club; a member of the Piqua Church of the Nazarene; enjoyed family and friends and playing cards; loved her lake house at Norris Lake and loved to drink the wine!

Preceded in death by her parents; and step-father, Bob Thompson.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 59 years, Keith Allen Locker; two sons and daughters-in-law, Khris & Becky Locker of Paris, ID, Kurt & Pam Locker of Bradford; five grandchildren, Khristina & Dakota Messner of Paris, ID, Joshua & Haley Locker of Boulder, WY, Jonathan & Emily Locker of Canton, NC, Kyler & Linly Locker of Fairborn, Konner Locker of Bradford; six great-grandchildren, Addy Pearl, Hyde Allen, Cade Hawkins, Katelyn Faith, Luke Allen, Audrey Jewell; four siblings, Ronnie Brown of Covington, Terry & Terrie Brown of Laura, Carol Pence of Covington, Darlene & Paul Kenworthy of Covington; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jackie & Dick Angle of Troy; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service 12 Noon Tuesday at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington with Pastors Steve Spoon and Lincoln Robinson officiating. Interment Highland Cemetery, Covington. Visitation 10:00 AM Tuesday until time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County or Piqua Church of the Nazarene. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
160 N. High St.,
Covington, OH 45318
937-473-3331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bridges Stocker Fraley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved