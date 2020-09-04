PIQUA — Susan Diane Link, age 72, of Piqua, passed away at 8:05 AM on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

She was born in Piqua on April 11, 1948 to the late David B. and Lorene (Ralston) Link.

Susan is survived by special cousins: Gail Pearce (Steven) Staley, Karen Foster, and Kristine (Mark) Gunston. She was preceded in death by cousins: Scott Pearce and Theresa "Terri" Ralston Hendricks.

Susan attended Piqua City Schools and Riverside-Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities. She worked at Dettmer Hospital, Burger King, KFC, and RT Industries. Susan was a member of Piqua Church of the Brethren. She loved going to Piqua Indians football games and watching Ohio State Buckeyes football and Cincinnati Reds- especially Joey Votto! Most of all, Susan loved playing bingo.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Miami Memorial Park, Covington, with Chaplain Ed Ellis officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

