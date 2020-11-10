PIQUA — Sylvia J. Khera, age 69, of Piqua, OH went home to be with the Lord at 5:40 PM on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in her residence. Sylvia was born in San Diego, CA on September 1, 1951 to the late Robert Cyril and Constance Sara (Washington) Cushnie.

She married Inder P. Khera, Ph.D. In Pasadena, CA on December 1, 1983. He preceded her in death on January 31, 2020.

Sylvia is survived by her daughter: Anjali Pratima Khera and her son: Arjun Rajiv Khera, both of Piqua, OH; and one brother: Robert Cushnie, Los Angeles, CA.

Sylvia graduated from high school and then went on to graduate from UCLA and Wright State University, Dayton. Sylvia and her husband. Inder, owned Rose Hill Manor Furniture Store, located in the Town & Country Shopping Center, in Dayton, OH for over 20 years. Sylvia was also a professional model for over seven years.

Sylvia loved the opera and going shopping. She especially enjoyed Mother-Daughter days with her daughter, Anjali. She liked to cook Indian and Mexican Cuisine, and she was very proud of her Indian Culture and Heritage. Sylvia participated in the Indian Club in Greater Dayton and she sang the National Anthem on many occasions.

A celebration of Sylvia's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. The family will receive friends 11 AM – 1 PM on Friday, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 North County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.