Teresa Kay (Vondenhuevel, Gall) Wilmes
TROY — Teresa Kay Wilmes (Vondenhuevel, Gall), age 64 of Troy, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Teresa was born in Troy, Ohio, on August 6, 1956, the daughter of the late Raymond B. Vondenhuevel and Olivia C. Vondenhuevel (Becher).

She was the wife of William "Bill" Wilmes, having shared over 10 years of loving partnership and marriage together.

Teresa is survived by her husband Bill; her two daughters, Laura Vondenhuevel (Rocky Harrison Jr.) and the Rev. Jennifer "Jo" VonRue (Isaac); her grandson, Kevin; and her siblings, Ann Lorenz (Anthony), Mary Thomas, Kurt Vondenhuevel, and Betsy Hutchinson.

Teresa was a 1976 graduate of Troy High School.

She enjoyed crafting with yarn, singing karaoke, and going to trivia night.

She had many friends, both far and near, that will miss her very much.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Teresa Wilmes' name to the United Way of Miami County at 116 W. Franklin St, Troy, OH 45373 or online at unitedwaymco.org.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
