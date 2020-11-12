COVINGTON — Terry Lane Holfinger, age 81 of Covington, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

Terry was born in Troy on February 22, 1939 to the (late) Harold & Lucille (Iddings) Holfinger; a graduate of Newton High School and attended the University of Dayton; previously worked as a Maintenance Tech for Hobart Brothers, Troy and General Films, Covington; was a Mason; a member of the VFW Post #4235, Covington; Covington Eagles Aerie #3998; a NRA member; enjoyed farming, bowling, shooting guns, hunting and fishing; and loved spending time at his cottage in Canada.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife of 53 years, Mary Lucille Holfinger in 2011; and two sons, Jeff & Toby Holfinger.

Terry is survived by his children, Pamela & James Beeman of Covington, Scott & Leah Holfinger of Covington; four grandchildren, Devon & Stacey Shaneyfelt, Duston Holfinger, Josh & Kari Beeman, Dane Beeman; eight great-grandchildren, Isla Shaneyfelt, Ethan, Laila, Breelyn, Shelby, Landon, Piper, Kenzie Beeman; brother, Jim Holfinger of Dayton; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside service and Interment 11:30 AM Monday at Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington. Visitation from 10 – 11 AM Monday at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.