TIPP CITY — Thelma Archer Jotcham, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020 at the Randall Residence in Tipp City, OH where she had been a resident for three and a half years. Thelma had a vivacious personality, loved life and enjoyed it to the fullest! Always active she enjoyed listening to music, playing the organ, dancing, playing golf and entertaining her friends and family.

Born in London, KY on June 9, 1930 she moved to Troy, OH with her parents, Nelson and Hazel Dohm, and two brothers and her sister. Thelma was a canteen girl during the war serving refreshments to our troops traveling through Troy on the troop trains.

Throughout her life Thelma was involved in many charitable organizations including the American Cancer Society which named her woman of the year in 1998, an executive board member of the Freedom Foundation at Valley Forge, president of the Ft. Lauderdale Philharmonic Society, and a hospice volunteer in both Ft. Lauderdale and Highlands, NC. Thelma and her husband Forest donated land and helped raise funding to establish R.T. Industries of Troy, OH which provides jobs and training for disabled individuals.

Predeceased by her husbands Glenn Longendelpher, Forest Archer and Denis Jotcham, daughter Deborah Krumpack, brother Nelson Dohm,Jr. and grandson Michael Henderson. Survived by her brother Dennis Dohm (Terry); sister Hazel Grigsby; daughters Vicki Kearney Eisele (Rudy), Cindia Cyr (Lance) and Michelle Hershey; step children Linda Hetlerbrand (Ron, deceased); and Paul Archer (Betty Jo); grandchildren Megan and Katie, Amy and David, Doug, Jason and Travis, Christy and Missy, Laura, Ryan and Michael, and many loving nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.

Thelma loved to travel and happily shared most of her years with the love of her life, her husband Forest. They shared their time between Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Highlands, NC. We know she is happy to be with him again.

The family wishes to thank the Randall Residence in Tipp City for the wonderful care given to our mother.

Services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Troy, OH. Family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association, Hospice, RT Industries or your favorite charity. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.