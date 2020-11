MARYSVILLE—Thomas Kenneth Longenecker, age 81, of Marysville, formerly of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Walnut Crossing Assisted Living, of COVID.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Mote Cemetery, Pitsburg due to COVID. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton.