Thomas Robert Vaughn 77, passed away at 8:44 A.M. on Sunday, July 5th 2020. He was born in Troy, Ohio on February 28th, 1943 to the late Vernon Robert Vaughn and Anna Josephine (Hill) Vaughn.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his son Terrance Robert Vaughn and his two sisters, Margaret Vaughn of Troy, Ohio and Caroline Greene of Springfield, Ohio.

Tom leaves to cherish his memory, wife Cynthia Jane Reevers Vaughn, whom he married on July 16th, 1965, and daughter Kristal Vaughn of Gilbert, Arizona. Two sisters, Connie (David) Carr of Troy, Ohio and Doris Wood of Huber Heights, Ohio, as well as niece Heather (James) Grimes Vaughn of Independence, Missouri and four nephews, Tom (Tegan) Carr of Silver Spring, Maryland, Ron Wood of Huber Heights, Ohio, Don Wood of Dayton, Ohio and Sean Vaughn of Springfield, Ohio.

Tom graduated from Troy High School in 1961 and then went on to attend Iowa State University. After receiving his bachelor's degree, he received a master's degree from Eastern Michigan in 1971, as well as a National Commercial Lending Degree in 1982 from the University of Oklahoma. Tom will be remembered for his outstanding football achievements. He was a highly decorated Prep Star at Troy High School from 1958-1961. After High School he attended Iowa State where he won Athlete of the Year in 1963 and Academic All-American in 1964. In 1965 he was drafted in the fifth round by the Detroit Lions – where he played from 1965-1971. Tom had a successful career after his football playing days. He was President of Union National Bank of Chicago from 1983-1984. From there he returned to football where he was the Assistant Football Coach at University of Wyoming, as well as Arizona State where he helped the Sun Devils win the 1987 Rose Bowl. Before retiring, Tom taught Social Studies at Mesa High School in Mesa, Arizona as well as coached the soccer team.

In 1998, Tom was inducted into the City of Troy (Ohio) Hall of Fame – it was an honor he greatly appreciated. Then in 2005, he was inducted into the Iowa State Athletic Hall of Fame and in 2013 he was inducted into the Troy High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Tom always showed love and care for others, whether it was signing autographs for young fans after Lions Games or his long commitment to the National Optimist Club. He was a kind man who loved life, as well as fishing, music, golfing and watching sports. He made friends easily and could light up a room on any occasion – to say he will be missed is an understatement.

The date for a memorial service has yet to be determined by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to The Humane Society (www.humanesociety.org) in honor of Tom who loved animals.