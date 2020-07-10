Life Well Lived…. THOMAS ROBERT VAUGHN

Thomas Robert Vaughn was the only son born to the late Vernon Robert Vaughn and Anne Josephine (Hill) Vaughn, on February 28th, 1943 in Troy, Ohio.

The oldest of five children, Tom was an incredible athlete and lettered in three sports, football, baseball and basketball. Although he received scholarship offers for all three, he focused on football and earned the distinction of high school All-American. After graduating from Troy High School in 1961, Tom accepted a scholarship to Iowa State University.

Not only was Tom a gifted athlete, but also a committed scholar. He was the recipient of Iowa State's Athlete of the Year in 1963 and Academic All-American in 1964. He was also name to the 1964 All Big 8 Conference Team.

1965 proved to be a pivotal year as Tommy was drafted by the Detroit Lions and also married his college sweetheart and wife of 55 years, Cynthia. During his 7 years as an NFL Safety, the couple would become the loving parents of two children, Kristal Renea and Terrance Robert. Although he played every game of his NFL career, in 1972, Tommy chose his health over football and retired. Life became art as Tom had a role as a football player in the movie, Paper Lion.

Knowing the importance of education, Tom returned to Iowa after his rookie season to complete his bachelor's degree. After his retirement, the consummate student returned to the classroom where he earned a master's degree from Eastern Michigan University and a National Commercial Lending Degree from the University of Oklahoma.

Life after football saw Tom become a General Manager at the Chrysler Corporation in Detroit. After his tenure there, he became the President of Union National Bank of Chicago. Although he enjoyed his careers in the private sector, his passion remained football. Tommy became an Assistant Coach of the World Football League's Detroit Wheels, Iowa State and The University of Wyoming. In 1987, he helped The Arizona State Sun Devils win The Rose Bowl. Tom then returned to education, and before he retired was a Social Studies teacher at Mesa High School in Mesa, Arizona.

As a decorated businessman, coach and educator, Tom's football legacy continued. In 1998, he was inducted into the City of Troy (Ohio) Hall of Fame – an honor he greatly appreciated. In 2005, he was inducted into the Iowa State Athletic Hall of Fame and in 2013 he was inducted into the Troy High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Tom always showed love and care for others, whether it was signing autographs for young fans after Lions games or his long commitment to the National Optimist Club. A kind man who loved life, he was an avid fisherman and enjoyed music, golfing and watching sports. He made friends easily and could light up a room on any occasion – he will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his son Terrance Robert Vaughn and his two sisters, Margaret Vaughn of Troy, Ohio and Caroline Greene of Springfield, Ohio.

Tom leaves to cherish his memory, wife Cynthia Jane Reevers Vaughn, daughter Kristal Vaughn of Gilbert, Arizona. Two sisters, Connie (David) Carr of Troy, Ohio and Doris Wood of Huber Heights, Ohio, as well as niece Heather (James) Grimes Vaughn of Independence, Missouri and four nephews, Sean Vaughn of Springfield, Ohio. Tom (Tegan) Carr of Silver Spring, Maryland, Ron Wood of Huber Heights, Ohio, Don Wood of Dayton, Ohio.

The date for a memorial service has yet to be determined by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to The Humane Society (www.humanesociety.org) in honor of Tom who loved animals.

To reach out to his daughter, Kristal Vaughn, you can email her at kristalrenea@yahoo.com or by mail at 860 E. Linda Lane, Gilbert AZ 85234.