ALEXANDRIA, IN – Thomas T. Patrie, D.D.S., 76, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Liberty Village in Muncie following an extended illness.

Tom was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on June 13, 1944 to Walton an Audrey (Thinnes) Patrie. He was a graduate of West Alexandria, Ohio High School-Class of 1962. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam war and was honorably discharged in 1966. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Dayton in 1973. He received a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Ohio State in 1977. He had a private dental practice in Lancaster, Ohio for 10 years. He then practiced dentistry with Aspen Dental in Piqua, Ohio from where he retired.

Survivors:

Wife-Wanda (Phipps) Patrie-married September 7, 2012, Daughter-Renee` (Bill) Schuller-Union, Ohio, 3 Sons-Eric (Monica) Patrie in Hawaii, Daryl (Sara) Patrie in Texas, Austin Patrie-Union, Ohio, 10 Grandchildren, 1 Sister-Suzanne Patrie-Eaton, Ohio, Brother-Bill Patrie, Several nieces and nephews, 3 Step-sons-Martin (Shavon) Phipps in Florida, Greg Phipps-Alexandria, Bradley (Tori) Phipps-Greenwood, 2 Step-Daughters-Kimberly Phipps-Cleveland, Ohio, Jennifer (Jerry) Cochran-Alexandria, 7 Step grandchildren, 2 Step Great-Grandchildren, 2 Brothers-in-law-Jack (Beth) Martin, Rick (Kathy) Martin all of Alexandria

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife-Kay Patrie in 2011, a brother-Timothy Patrie, Sister-Suzanne Patrie

Funeral services honoring Tom's life, legacy and faith will take place at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in the Owens Funeral Home, 412 North Harrison Street, Alexandria. Interment with military honors will follow in Jones Cemetery, near Yorktown. Friends may call at the Owens Funeral Home after 11 am prior to the services.

Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria is honored to care for Tom and serve the Patrie/Phipps families.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Living Word Worship Center, 6865 South 100 West, Pendleton, IN 46064.

In accordance with current Indiana mandates social distancing and appropriate facial masking will be observed.

on-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com