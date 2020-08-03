SIDNEY — Tommy G. (Mac) McMaster, 91, of Sidney passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Brookdale of Piqua. He was born on May 30, 1929, to the late Fern & Carolyn McMaster.

He married Ann E. Seyfried on January 7, 1956, and she preceded him in death on October 5, 2019.

He is survived by children: Mike (Pam) McMaster, Carolyn Copeland (Jeff Martin), David McMaster, and daughter-in-law Susan McMaster and his siblings: Elmer(Phyllis) McMaster & sister in law Nellie McMaster.

He is also survived by his grandchildren: Trisha (David) Elliott, Brian (Katie) Copeland, Emiley, Nick, Jenna McMaster, Michael McMaster, Heather Elworthy, Kristen McMaster (Rob Cherry), and Curtis (Macey) McMaster as well as his great-grandchildren: Eli, Ivy, & Everett Copeland and Karlie Elliott.

Mac was preceded in death by daughter Patricia McMaster, son Jeffrey McMaster, and daughter in law Patricia (Trish) McMaster, and grandson Brandon Copeland. He was also preceded in death by his siblings Everett McMaster, Kathryn Smith, Bill McMaster, Helen Lehmann, Virginia Lindsey, Patricia Clayton, and Janet Taylor.

Mac retired after 21 years in the US Army as a Master Sargeant and served during the Korean War. He also retired from Stolle in Sidney after 23 years of service. During his retirement, he enjoyed a part-time job greeting customers at Precision Auto Wash in Sidney.

Mac was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney and the American Legion.

He enjoyed gardening, watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, walking, and visits with his family.

Mac was known for his big hugs and hard work ethic He will be missed beyond measure.

A private service to honor Mac's life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the following: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital -Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or The Brandon Copeland Memorial scholarship -Piqua High School, 1 Indian Trail Piqua, OH 45356.