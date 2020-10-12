PIQUA — Travis E. Daly, age 42, of Piqua, passed away at 1:30 PM on Thursday, October 8. 2020 at Kettering Medical Center, Kettering.

Travis was born in Piqua on July 26, 1978 to Eugene Daley of Sidney and Sheila (Lauharn) Vore and his step-father, Jeff Vore of Piqua.

Travis is also survived by his son, Ezekiel "Zeke" Daley, Piqua; maternal grandmother: Dorothy Lauharn, Piqua; paternal grandmother: Betty Daley, Sidney; one sister: Melissa Bolin, Sidney; and many nieces and nephews.

Travis attended Piqua High School and worked at Clopay in Troy, OH. He also worked in construction for many years.

As a hobby, Travis really enjoyed cutting hair for his family and friends. Travis liked to golf and loved to be a DJ. He was known as. "DJ Ted."

He liked to go on vacations and build model cars and fly drones with his son. Travis loved to spend time with his son, Zeke, and his family.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, with Pastor Scott Stremmel officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made American Kidney Foundation – 6110 Executive Blvd. Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852.

