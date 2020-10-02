WEST MILTON — Van "Red" Roy Shellenberger, Age 70, of West Milton, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born Arpil 17, 1950, in Piqua, Ohio, to his parents Glenn & Dortha (Laughman) Shellenberger.

Van graduated from Newton High School class of 1968, where he played basketball and baseball.

Following graduation, he joined the US Air Force and was stationed in Alaska. He attended Wright State University after the service. Van coached at different levels from little league to a semi-pro baseball team. He showed redbones dogs in competitions around the state of Ohio and received many trophies from hunting shows.

Van was a member of the First Brethren Church of Pleasant Hill. He worked at Hobart in the office from many years and later worked at the Company of Shaws Group.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Stillwater Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the care they provided to Van during his stay with them.

He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Denise (Courtney) Shellenberger; children Ben & Kim Davis, Scott Shellenberger and fiancée Kristin Leibrock; Andrea & Tony Urquiza; grandchildren Joslynn, Kathryn, Jason, Xarier, Kohen, Shawn, Zoey, Dexter; brother and sister-in-law Lynn & Jolene Shellenberger; nieces and nephew Jeannie & Jon Riffle, Jason & Amanda Shellenberger, Jodi & Ron Duncan; step-children Melissa White, Mardell & Kelly Davis, Michelle Voorhees & Ronnie Tucker; numerous step-grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held from 3:00-5:00 PM Saturday, October 10, at West Milton VFW 8211, 7874 State Route 48, Englewood, Ohio 45322.

