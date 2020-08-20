1/1
Vandna Y. Raval
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vandna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PIQUA — Vandna Y. Raval, 70, of Piqua, passed away at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday August 19, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital.

She was born March 29, 1950 in Moshi Tanzania, East Africa to the late Rasiklal and Sumanben (Bhatt) Pandya.

She married Yagnesh "Yoga" R. Raval MD July 24, 1971 in East Africa, and he survives.

Other survivors include three children, Nirav (Patricia) Raval of Orlando, Florida, Amee (Gaurav) Jalpota of Delaware, Sunil (Vidhya Viswanathan) Raval of Chicago, Illinois; four grandchildren, Shaan Jalpota, Avhan Jalpota, Elin Raval, Millan Raval; and four siblings, Pratibhadevi Purohit, Kalpana Raval, Paresh Pandya, Rajen Pandya.

Mrs. Raval was a graduate of M. S. University of Baroda, India and earned her MBA degree from Xavier University. She established and managed the successful Vandna Raval Nationwide Insurance Agency in Piqua for many years.

She was a member of the Piqua Country Club, and enjoyed traveling, golf, and gardening.

She will be remembered for her love of family and friends and embracing the best of life.

Her family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday August 22, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. A private family service will be conducted at another time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Vandna's name to the Piqua Education Foundation, P. O. Box 201, Piqua, OH 45356 or the Upper Valley Medical Center Foundation, 3130 North Dixie Hwy., Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved