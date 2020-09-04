1/1
Vandna Y. Raval
PIQUA — Vandna Y. Raval, 70, of Piqua, passed away at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday August 19, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital.

She was born March 29, 1950 in Moshi Tanzania, East Africa to the late Rasiklal and Sumanben (Bhatt) Pandya.

She married Yagnesh "Yoga" R. Raval MD July 24, 1971 in East Africa, and he survives.

Other survivors include three children, Nirav (Patricia) Raval of Orlando, Florida, Amee (Gaurav) Jalpota of Delaware, Sunil (Vidhya Viswanathan) Raval of Chicago, Illinois; four grandchildren, Shaan Jalpota, Avhan Jalpota, Elin Raval, Millan Raval; and four siblings, Pratibhadevi Purohit, Kalpana Raval, Paresh Pandya, Rajen Pandya.

Mrs. Raval was a graduate of M. S. University of Baroda, India and earned her MBA degree from Xavier University. She established and managed the successful Vandna Raval Nationwide Insurance Agency in Piqua for many years.

She was a member of the Piqua Country Club, and enjoyed traveling, golf, and gardening.

She will be remembered for her love of family and friends and embracing the best of life.

Her family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday August 22, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. A private family service will be conducted at another time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Vandna's name to the Piqua Education Foundation, P. O. Box 201, Piqua, OH 45356 or the Upper Valley Medical Center Foundation, 3130 North Dixie Hwy., Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
August 22, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this Mr. Raval, i was in total shock.. This is one person I thought would live for a very long time. She had alot of life in her. I worked for these great people for years. I had developed a frienship with them. I really enjoyed talking with vandna. She was so nice and kind. I will never forget her. She always thought of others and was always was supportative of what they was goings thru. She would always see the possitive side of things..
Rhonda McDermit
Friend
August 21, 2020
I met her several years ago. I did several alterations for her thru my business Jeanne’s Creations. She was always kind and will miss her greatly.
Jeanne Scott
Acquaintance
August 21, 2020
So sorry to hear sad news. Prary Rest In Peace. Prary families get strength.
Mallika Raju Panchal
Mallika Panchal
Friend
August 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Shobhana and Yummy
Friend
August 21, 2020
So very sorry to hear the sad news . Praying for her soul to rest in peace .
Om shanti shanti shanti
Bharti from London (Khatubhas daughter )
Bharti
Friend
August 20, 2020
Yoga,
I am so very sorry to hear this, my heart is broken for all of you! Vandna was the most kind, loving and fun woman I have ever known. I will miss her. Much love and prayers to you and all of your family.
Marilynn Rowe
Marilynn Rowe
Friend
August 20, 2020
May God give peace to her soul and courage to family members and friends to face this difficult time. Om Shanti
Mahesh and Chandrika Shah
Friend
