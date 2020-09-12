1/1
Vera Irene Shoffner
1932 - 2020
PIQUA — Vera Irene Shoffner, age 87, of Piqua passed away at 12:05 AM on Friday, September 11, 2020 in her residence. Irene was born in Sidney, OH on December 22, 1932 to the late Charles and Mae (Carroll) Partington.

She married Victor T. Shoffner, in Piqua, on February 17, 1951. He preceded her in death on April 1, 1994.

She is survived by one daughter: Vickie Hinkle, Piqua; one son and daughter-in-law: Victor "Bill" W. and Wanda Shoffner, Piqua; four step-children: Diane (Rusty) Tamplin, Piqua; Brad (Patti) Wright, Piqua; Becky (Dave) Rader, Columbus; and Ken (Sherry) Wright, Piqua; nine grandchildren: Chris (Erin) Grubb, Shellie Radcliff, Stacy Hinkle, Casey Pence, Leann Werling, Chasity Shoffner, William Shoffner, Janie (Michael) Laub, Amber Tobe, Chris (Jessica) Tobe, Jessica St. Meyers, and Cody Hinkle; 24 great grandchildren, and 15 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by two sisters: Verna Ileen Root and Dorothy Francis; one brother: William "Bill" Partington; two grandsons: Thomas Grubb and Darby Wright; and her fiancé: Joe Wright.

Irene was a lifetime member of Covington Amvets Post #66, Covington Fraternal Order of Eagles #3998, and Piqua American Legion Post #184. She worked for Mabbitt's Carryout in Piqua for 14 years and Piqua Beverage for 11 years. Irene enjoyed playing Bingo, going to casinos, and she loved being with family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Chaplain Ed Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. The family will receive friends 5-8 PM on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
SEP
16
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
646 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-1647
