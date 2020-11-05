COVINGTON — Verna Mae (Sides) Cook, age 79 of Covington, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on November 21, 1940 in New Lebanon, Ohio to the (late) Lester and Martha (Rurode) Sides.

Verna is survived her husband of 61 years, James H. Cook; children and their spouses, James H. II & Kelley Cook, Kimberli K. & Michael Parker, April G. & Randy Yoder, and Tammy S. & Brian Witwer; grandchildren, Stephanie & John Krupski, Jennifer & Michael Fedoryshyn, Joshua & Janet Parker, Kathryn & Payton Caudill, Matthew & Kristen Witwer, Michael Witwer, Megan & Jason Salyer, Kaitlyn Matzek, Hannah Cook, Emma Cook; eight great-grandchildren, Devyn, Madelyne, Hudson, Eli, Tobias, Waylon, Caroline, and Bennett; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis & Janice Sides; two sisters-in-law, Melinda and Marie.

Verna is preceded in death by her parents, Lester & Martha Sides; step-mother, Jessie Sides; brothers, Donald Sides, Charles Sides, Keith Sides; sister-in-law, Barbara Sides; and granddaughter, Melissa Harman.

Verna was a 1958 graduate of Franklin Monroe High School and worked at Hobart Brothers, Troy, Ohio as an Administrative Assistant for the Vice President and for the Director of Human Resources for 20 years when she retired. Verna was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed having her family around her. She truly enjoyed crafting, sewing, knitting, and crocheting. She will be remembered and missed by her friends and family.

Visitation will be 3-6 PM Sunday at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington. Private Graveside Service at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Miami County or American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.