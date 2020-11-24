CASSTOWN—Violet Sarah Lee Allen Stager, age 76, formerly of Casstown, OH passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy. She was born on June 25, 1944 in Christiansburg, OH to the late Henry E. and Missouri (Rose) Allen. She was married to her husband of 46 years, Carl R. Stager and he preceded her in death on January 13, 2011.

Violet is survived by her son: Ken Stager of Covington; two grandchildren: Melissa (Gene Beach) Stager of Covington and Derek Stager of Dayton; great grandchild: Emma Beach; one sister: Carolyn (Virgil, Jr.) Mitchell of Christiansburg, OH; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents and her spouse, she was preceded in death by her brother: William Allen; and sister: Hannah Hill.

Violet was a 1962 graduate of Graham High School. She was a member of Full Gospel Church of Christiansburg. Violet enjoyed crafting, board games and spending time with her family.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy. Interment will follow in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, OH. The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.