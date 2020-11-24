1/1
Violet Sarah Lee Allen Stager
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CASSTOWN—Violet Sarah Lee Allen Stager, age 76, formerly of Casstown, OH passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy. She was born on June 25, 1944 in Christiansburg, OH to the late Henry E. and Missouri (Rose) Allen. She was married to her husband of 46 years, Carl R. Stager and he preceded her in death on January 13, 2011.

Violet is survived by her son: Ken Stager of Covington; two grandchildren: Melissa (Gene Beach) Stager of Covington and Derek Stager of Dayton; great grandchild: Emma Beach; one sister: Carolyn (Virgil, Jr.) Mitchell of Christiansburg, OH; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents and her spouse, she was preceded in death by her brother: William Allen; and sister: Hannah Hill.

Violet was a 1962 graduate of Graham High School. She was a member of Full Gospel Church of Christiansburg. Violet enjoyed crafting, board games and spending time with her family.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy. Interment will follow in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, OH. The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Baird Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Service
02:00 PM
Baird Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baird Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved