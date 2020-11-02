1/1
Wallace Skidmore
TROY — Wallace Skidmore, age 74, of Troy, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Troy Hospital in Troy. He was born on August 20, 1946 in Columbus, OH to the late Joseph and Martha (Wallace ) Skidmore.

Wallace is survived by; one daughter: Kelly (Fiancé Mike Ryan) Snider of West Milton; one son: Andrew (Tiffany Klinger) Skidmore of Troy ; six grandchildren: Austin Skidmore, Braeden Snider, Kylee Snider, Paige Snider, Kyleigh Ryan and Michael Ryan; brother: Jay Dee (Kathy) Skidmore of Troy; two nieces: Sarah Humphreys and Samantha Skidmore; and one nephew: Zach Skidmore.

In addition to his parents Wallace was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years Teresa L. Skidmore on April 28, 2020.

Wallace proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy during the Vietnam War.

Private Family Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Miami Memorial Park in Covington with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tunnel of Towers or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
