Wilfred ("Willie") Schulz
PIQUA — Wilfred "Willie" Schulz, age 83, of Piqua, OH passed away at 1:15 AM on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, Inpatient Unit.

Willie was born in Fort Loramie, OH on November 23, 1936 to the late Frederick W. and Mary F. (Streacker) Schulze.

He married Mary R. (Christian) Schulze on August 2, 1968. She preceded him in death on May 25, 2012.

Willie is survived by one son: Danny (Brittany) Kew, Piqua, OH; sisters: Marlene McMullen, Troy, OH; and Doris Rutschilling, Osgood, OH; brothers: Lavern Schulze, St. Henry; Ray Schulze, Sidney, OH; and one grandchild: Elayna Kew, Piqua, OH. Willie is preceded in death by three brothers and one sister: Richard, Alma, Frederick, and Edward.

Willie graduated from Ft. Loramie High School and was a farmer. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua, OH where he was an Usher.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. The family will receive friends 9-10:30 AM on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions to Ohio's Hospice of Miami Count, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 and American Heart Association, 15120 Collections Center Dr. Chicago, IL 60693.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
