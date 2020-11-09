1/1
William E. Dankworth Sr.
PIQUA — William E. Dankworth, Sr., 87, of Piqua, passed away at 6:30 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Piqua Health & Rehabilitation Center. He was born March 30, 1933 in Piqua to the late Charles and Treva (Griffith) Dankworth.

Survivors include four sons, Douglas (Kiyoko) Dankworth of Lavonia, Michigan, William (Kim) Dankworth of Loveland, James Dankworth of Piqua, Matthew (Robin) Dankworth of Troy; four daughters, Gail (Rick) Denning of Sidney, Lori (Lance) Lamphar of Piqua, Angie (Tom) Thornton of Sidney, Melissa (Charles) Millard of Cincinnati; seventeen grandchildren, Jeffrey (Lacie) Dankworth, Jackie (Mike) Bertke, Lindsay (J.R.) Maldonado, Eric Lamphar, Andrew Lamphar, Rebecca Thornton, Travis Thornton, Alex (Michelle) Millard, Abbey (Brian) Weber, Patrick (Melissa) Millard, Christopher (Nicollette) Millard, Ian (Ashleigh) Millard, Andy (Gabrielle) Millard, Tony (Mallorie) Denning, Tim Denning, Michael Denning, Nicci (Josh) Bevington; fifteen great grandchildren, Joseph, Peter, Jacob, Noah, Cashden, Connor, Olivia, Arlo, Emma, Declan, Victoria, Christian, Lily, Elam, Katie; one sister, Lois Sullenberger of Huber Heights; and one brother, Fritz Dankworth.

He was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Mr. Dankworth was a 1952 graduate of Piqua Central High School. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He served proudly in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He spent many years driving a truck for Piqua Concrete Company from which he retired. He was a past member of the VFW #4874, Knights of Columbus Council #3344, and the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Eagles #316. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching Westerns movies, dancing and listening to music.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
