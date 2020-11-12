1/1
William J. "Wild Bill" Havenar
PIQUA — William J. "Wild Bill" Havenar, 78, of Piqua, passed away at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born August 7, 1942 in Piqua to the late Louis V. and Frances (Howell) Havenar.

He married Suzanne Wharton October 28, 1978 in Columbus; and she survives.

Other survivors include a son, Dustin (Inna Caron) Havenar of Carmel, Indiana; a daughter, Kimberly (Bryan) Morales of Westerville; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and two brothers, Jack (Joan) Havenar of Piqua, Rich (Peg) Havenar of Florida; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two daughters, Vicki and Tracy, two sisters, Patty Havenar and Rosie (Henry) Grise, and a brother, Louis W. Havenar.

Bill retired from Miami Industries as a Shift Manager. He was a member of Madison Ave. Church of God, the Promise Keepers and the Warren Masonic Lodge #24. He was instrumental in the formation and operation of the Piqua Heritage Festival. He enjoyed canvas painting, assisting with the Havenar Auctioneering service, and the Western culture complete with cowboys and Bluegrass. He was an accomplished carpenter and woodworker including many hand carved wood items. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends. He will be remembered for his friendship, humor and unique mutual love of any and all dogs.

A private funeral service will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. A public time for family and friends to gather and honor Bill's life will be announced at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Piqua Community Foundation, P. O. Box 226, Piqua, OH 345356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
FLORENCE BOOHER
Friend
