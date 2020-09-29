1/1
Wilma "Jean" Rogers
1928 - 2020
Wilma "Jean" Rogers, age 92, passed away on September 26, 2020, in Troy, Ohio.

She was born June 11, 1928, in Olive Hill, KY, to the late Walter and Adath (Wilson) Click.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Logan Rogers, and brother Kenneth Ray Click. She is survived by three sons Terry (Linda) Rogers of Tipp City, OH, Michael (Dana) Rogers of Marietta, GA, and Logan Rogers of Tipp City, OH. Six grandchildren Kevin (Courtney) Rogers of New Albany, OH, Sean (Shannon) Rogers of Westerville, OH, Lee (Brandy) Rogers of Lawrenceville, GA, Lauren (Gus) Vonderheide of Tipp City, OH, John Rogers, and Elizabeth Rogers, both of Tipp City, OH. Six great-grandchildren Colin & Chris Rogers, Grant, Liam, & Owen Vonderheide, Jackson & Mary Allison Rogers. Sister Alma "Colleen" Crowle of Montgomery, AL.

She will be missed by many extended family members and friends. Jean was a resident of Tipp City for over 50 years. She was very active in Eastern Star and her community.

Visitation will be held on October 10, 2020, from 10 am-11:45 am, at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St, Tipp City, Ohio 45371. An Eastern Star service and funeral will immediately follow visitation hours. Burial in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City, OH.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Jean to Hospice of Miami County.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
